Apple wins, Microsoft and Google lose with Broadcom buyout of Qualcomm

Broadcom CEO Hock Tan is publicly goading Apple by saying that it could settle some current litigation on some major patent disputes which range from modems to power management chips and has included threats of import bans. The catch? Broadcom would have to acquire Qualcomm.

The San Jose-based chipmaker has been pursuing its San Diego counterpart with a $130 billion that the latter thinks at the very least is too low. Broadcom has since begun a hostile insurgency campaign with the nomination of a new board of directors.

While Apple would have less stress in dealing with Qualcomm under Broadcom reign, the tech giant could still live with or without the major component maker and instead design and build its own parts for iPhones, iPads, MacBooks and more. In the meantime, the rest of the market from Android to Windows and most other programmable technology will likely suffer from, in many cases, having a single source for parts ranging from modems to sound chips and more. Broadcom would have price freedom for its unchallenged products. For what it’s worth, Qualcomm itself is rattling the antitrust saber.

However, representatives of Microsoft and Google have privately told Qualcomm about their concerns for the deal. CNBC reports that Qualcomm has advised those who object to the deal not to publicly express their opinion.

Tan’s public comments on breaking bread with Apple have those two firms particularly concerned that Broadcom will prioritize business over innovation, like how Qualcomm and Microsoft teamed up to create Always Connected PCs powered by Snapdragon processors.