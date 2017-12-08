Android

Pursue your dream career of building Android apps for just $34

There’s no better time than the present to chase your dream job of building Android apps. For a limited time, you can get access to the amazing Complete Android Oreo with Kotlin Bundle for just $34! Act fast because this deal won’t last long.

This learning bundle includes four hands-on classes that are perfect for the beginner and intermediate level Android Oreo programmers. You will be taught the fundamentals of Kotlin, Java, and C++ for the Android. Then you’ll be guided on building your very first Android app.

At 95% off, The Complete Android Oreo with Kotlin is a steal for just $34 and save an extra 15% with code GIFTSHOP15.

