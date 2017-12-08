American e-commerce giant Amazon is paying more and more attention to foreign markets with its ever-expanding portfolio of software and hardware products, clearly aiming to become a global entertainment and consumer electronics force.

After internationally launching Prime Video streaming services late last year, slowly spreading the Echo and Alexa love over the past few months, and making a couple of timid steps in the “Music Unlimited” world, Amazon is announcing another big expansion effort today.

It might be time for Spotify, Apple Music or Google’s upcoming YouTube-based “Remix” platform to take Amazon Music Unlimited seriously on a worldwide level. That’s because the on-demand audio streaming app is now available in 28 additional countries.

Previously released stateside, as well as in the UK, Germany, Austria and Japan, the Alexa-powered service rolls out everywhere from Belgium to Bolivia, Bulgaria, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Estonia, Finland, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Panama, Peru, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Sweden, and Uruguay.

The list is nowhere near as lengthy as the one including all the new countries you can get the Fire TV Stick Basic Edition delivered in, but for what it’s worth, Amazon’s Echo smart speakers can now also be shipped to these 28 nations.

Music Unlimited subscription prices will obviously vary from region to region, with three types of plans available around the world. You can choose to browse a massive catalog of over 40 million songs and thousands of playlists and personalized stations on a single Echo Dot, Echo or Echo Plus at a significant discount, sign up for a standard Individual membership supporting streaming on one of up to 10 devices at a time, or pick the Family plan and share your subscription with five other members of a single household. Android, iOS, Windows and macOS are also supported.