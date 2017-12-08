Consumer Reports left plenty of hardcore iFans all shook up earlier this week, when finally unveiling the nonprofit organization’s full iPhone X review, which saw Apple’s most groundbreaking and expensive mobile device yet ranked lower overall than the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus, as well as Samsung’s Galaxy S8, S8+ and Note 8.

Although the iPhone X was deemed an impressive camera, display and Face ID performer, its mediocre durability and battery life affected the complete package value. The good news is Apple may be able to significantly improve both those things… in about a year’s time.

As long as you don’t mind giving up wireless charging capabilities, speculation is ramping up in regards to a metal-backed 6.1-inch 2018 iPhone with an LCD screen. Odds are the “new” build will be less susceptible to catastrophic damage, or at least cheaper to repair.

Meanwhile, Ming-Chi Kuo’s latest investor note calls for enhanced battery capacity under the hoods of both the 5.8-inch 2018 iPhone X and 6.5-inch iPhone X Plus. The names are obviously far from etched in stone, but OLED display technology already seems like a given.

All three next-gen iPhones should gain a bit of energy, with the smaller OLED model tipped to pack anywhere between 2900 and 3000mAh juice, while its big brother could accommodate a battery as large as 3400mAh.

That would be up from 2691 and 2716mAh on the iPhone 8 Plus and 2017 X respectively, with the latter’s L-shaped battery design expected to spread to both 2018 OLED versions. The LCD-sporting 6.1-incher, meanwhile, could settle for a cost-saving rectangular battery structure.