$100 of Pokemon GO currency if you switch to Sprint

Another 50 Hoenn region Pokemon have been set loose upon the Pokemon GO universe and that means that Sprint, the carrier of choice for the Niantic-made AR game, has an offer for the kids (and the older kid-types) that are looking to find another wireless service provider this holiday season.

Customers simply have to go to a Sprint store, add a new line of service and then ask the sales representative for the free Pokemon GO gift. They’ll send a text message with a promo code that can be redeemed in the app for 14,500 PokeCoins or $100 worth of in-game currency.

While it has failed to merger with T-Mobile, it has been able to tie up with Tidal, Hulu and Altice for customer- and network-side perks in recent months.