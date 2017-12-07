Android

If there was ever a smartphone manufacturer capable of beating the impressive affordability of the recently expanded Honor 7X, that’s certainly Xiaomi. The makers of the not-too-terrible $90 or so Redmi 5A are striking again today with a $120 and up Redmi 5 adopting one of those fashionable 18:9 (or 2:1) aspect ratios, thin screen bezels included.

They’re obviously not quite as thin as the Mi MIX 2 display borders, but they’re slim enough to help squeeze a large 5.7-inch panel into a premium metal package measuring 151.8 mm tall and 72.8 mm wide.

Tipping the scales at 157 grams, and also boasting a wasp 7.7 mm waist, the “regular” Xiaomi Redmi 5 still packs a more than respectable 3300mAh battery. And a decent Snapdragon 450 processor, and HD+ (1440 x 720) screen resolution, and solid 12 and 5MP cameras mounted on the rear and front respectively.

You can find a fingerprint reader on the handset’s back as well, with 799 yuan ($120) covering the full costs of a 2GB RAM/16GB ROM configuration. Just 100 extra yuan ($135 in total) will get you 3 gigs of memory and 32 of internal storage, while the beefed-up Redmi 5 Plus starts at CNY 999 ($150).

If you want to upgrade the 6-incher’s “entry-level” 3 and 32GB components to 4 and 64 gigs, you’ll need to pay 1299 yuan, or $195. That sounds more than fair for not just an extra-large phone with razor-thin bezels, but a sharper display too.

The Xiaomi Redmi 5 Plus delivers FHD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) resolution, Snapdragon 625 processing power and 4000mAh battery capacity, all housed in a 180-gram body measuring 158.5 x 75.45 x 8.05 mm. Coated in black, blue, gold and pink, both the Redmi 5 and Redmi 5 Plus are expected to kick off actual domestic sales on December 12. No words on international availability yet.

Via
The Verge
Source
Xiaomi
