TPCAST worked up an attachment to bring a wireless connection to another heavy-duty wired virtual reality headset. It did so with the HTC Vive last year and is now starting sales of its wireless adapter for the Oculus Rift.

The adapter is touted to transmit HDMI and USB back and forth — with full signal potential of 90 frames per second at 2K resolution — between the headset and the PC powering the experience with latency below 2ms. A battery on the adapter will provide up to 5 hours of use per cycle.

Pre-orders begin in the United States and Canada on December 11 for US$349. Shipments should begin December 18. With the first-gen Rift at its most affordable price ever, this brings the bill up a bit, but could end up with a worthwhile experience.