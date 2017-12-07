Other OS

TPCAST debuts wireless adapter for Oculus Rift in North America

Contents
Advertisement

TPCAST worked up an attachment to bring a wireless connection to another heavy-duty wired virtual reality headset. It did so with the HTC Vive last year and is now starting sales of its wireless adapter for the Oculus Rift.

The adapter is touted to transmit HDMI and USB back and forth — with full signal potential of 90 frames per second at 2K resolution — between the headset and the PC powering the experience with latency below 2ms. A battery on the adapter will provide up to 5 hours of use per cycle.

Pre-orders begin in the United States and Canada on December 11 for US$349. Shipments should begin December 18. With the first-gen Rift at its most affordable price ever, this brings the bill up a bit, but could end up with a worthwhile experience.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Source
TPCAST
Posted In
Other OS, Wearables
Tags
adapter, availability, Canada, , headset, Oculus, Pre-Orders, Pricing, Rift, TPCast, US, VR, wireless VR
, , , , , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang

Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.