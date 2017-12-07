Windows

The Alcatel IDOL 4s with Windows 10 is now just $169

Contents
Advertisement

You can still sell a Windows 10 Mobile phone for more than half a ham sandwich — we’ve seen British OEM Wileyfox try. But with the latest top-tier phones stuck with Snapdragon 820 chipsets, it’s just a little sad to see that fans will be two generations behind in arm grease on a developmentally dead platform.

Still, maybe all of that doesn’t matter. Running heavy-duty tasks with buttery smoothness might just be fun enough to keep people interested. Or, it could just be a cheap enough phone that’ll give some people a cute diversion.

The Alcatel IDOL 4S with Windows 10 continues its slide in retail price. Once on T-Mobile’s hardware roster, it has since taken the tumble from $470 down to $225 and, now, $169. Mind you, the virtual reality headset bundled into the package might count for half of that price at this point.

The offer is valid through January 3 at the Microsoft Store, to which we have a link to below this story.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
50%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
50%
Via
Windows Central
Source
MIcrosoft
Posted In
Phones, Windows
Tags
Alcatel, Deals, discounts, Idol 4S, Idol 4s with Windows 10, Microsoft, Microsoft Store, News, Pricing, TCL, Windows 10 Mobile
, , , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang

Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.