The Alcatel IDOL 4s with Windows 10 is now just $169

You can still sell a Windows 10 Mobile phone for more than half a ham sandwich — we’ve seen British OEM Wileyfox try. But with the latest top-tier phones stuck with Snapdragon 820 chipsets, it’s just a little sad to see that fans will be two generations behind in arm grease on a developmentally dead platform.

Still, maybe all of that doesn’t matter. Running heavy-duty tasks with buttery smoothness might just be fun enough to keep people interested. Or, it could just be a cheap enough phone that’ll give some people a cute diversion.

The Alcatel IDOL 4S with Windows 10 continues its slide in retail price. Once on T-Mobile’s hardware roster, it has since taken the tumble from $470 down to $225 and, now, $169. Mind you, the virtual reality headset bundled into the package might count for half of that price at this point.

The offer is valid through January 3 at the Microsoft Store, to which we have a link to below this story.