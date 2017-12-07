After a longer wait than perhaps was initially anticipated, the makers of probably the best PC-connected VR headset in the world unveiled their first standalone effort in China a few months ago.

Back then, the all-in-one virtual reality device didn’t even have a name, though a European and US Vive Focus trademark registration surfaced online shortly thereafter. HTC finally confirmed the official branding and a couple of the new “immersive world’s” features last month, when it became crystal clear this wasn’t aimed at the same budget segment as the Oculus Go.

The numbers are in today, and unsurprisingly, the HTC Vive Focus will kick off Chinese pre-orders on December 12 at a significantly higher price point than the self-contained competition. Specifically, 3,999 and 4,299 yuan for “Almond White” and “Electric Blue” color options, roughly equating to $605 and $650 respectively.

That’s pretty close to the original Vive’s current US price tag of $599, but it’s definitely worth highlighting that the computer-dependent version costs 5,488 yuan, or $830, in China. Hence, there’s a good chance the Vive Focus will launch stateside catering to a more cash-strapped audience… if the headset is ever expanded internationally.

For the time being, we only know regional deliveries are slated to begin in January, with inside-out 6-degree-of-freedom tracking technology in tow, as well as 9-axis sensors and 3K AMOLED resolution.

Yes, this super-sharp display singlehandedly beats the total pixel count of the OG Vive’s two-screen setup, at 2880 x 1600. The 75 Hz refresh rate is unfortunately not as impressive, but you do get a wide 110 degrees field of view, Snapdragon 835 processor, USB Type-C connectivity for data and device charging, built-in mics and speakers, a 3.5mm audio jack, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac support, and a fast-charging battery capable of staying powered on for “up to 3 hours of active use time.”