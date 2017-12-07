Qualcomm’s new Bluetooth 5 multi-device broadcast feature is proprietary

The new Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset supports the Bluetooth 5 standard, but it even goes above and beyond the regular boat of trafficking improvements.

New to Qualcomm’s Aqstic technology suite is the ability for a phone to transmit multiple streams of different music tracks (or the same, if desired, at low latency) to different Bluetooth speakers via the relatively new aptX HD codec. This ability is intended to reduce the workload of smart hubs like Google Home and the Amazon Echo.

Companies will need to support the aptX HD codec and the Snapdragon 845 mobile platform to take advantage of this multi-device broadcasting. Also in question is how apps and on-device interfaces will be able to keep track of all this activity.