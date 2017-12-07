You’ll probably be able to check off half the tech gifts on your holiday shopping list in the next few days if you hit up Best Buy and take advantage on big savings on Apple products from iPads to Beats Wireless headphones and all the accessories to go with.

iPhone deals are, unfortunately, tied to signing device financing contracts with AT&T, Sprint and Verizon, but at least for the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, customers can get $200 back in bill credits when activating their device. The only real “deal” that Best Buy can offer on the iPhone X is up to $250 back. However, customers will have to go to a store to trade in their iPhone — there are no specific device eligibility details we could gather from Best Buy.

Consumers can also opt to buy an iPhone 6s from $9.99 per month for two years.

Meanwhile, if a tablet is what’s being called for, prices for the 128GB iPad mini 4 by $125 to just shy of $275. The iPad Pro 10.5 gets a scaling discount from $100 to $150, depending on the storage tier. The 64GB model runs for $549.99, the 256GB version sits at $674.99 while the 512GB variant is at $849.99 — all models being Wi-Fi only.

Laughably, the Apple Pencil for the iPad Pro is selling for $94.99, a savings of $5.

To bigger screens and the iMac where we see savings of between $50 and $200 on five models on both 21.5-inch and 27-inch sizes — prices run between $1,050 and $2,100. The more portable MacBooks get the price chopper ranging between $125 and $200 with the old 13.3-inch MacBook Air with 128GB of storage at $875, the latest base spec 13-inch MacBook Pro at $1,150 and the best 15-inch MacBook Pro with an Intel Core i7 at $3,200.

A couple of Beats products are also getting worked into the campaign with $80 off the Beats Pill+ at $150 and $190 off the Beats Studio2 wireless headphones (the previous generation model, keep in mind) at $190.

A whole array of accessories are getting new price tags, too, and you can learn about those as well as the rest of these deals at the source link below this story. Plus, users can save on multiple App Store and iTunes Gift Card purchases beyond Sunday.