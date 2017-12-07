MediaTek prepared for Android Go with three chipsets

The MT6739, MT6737 and MT6580 mobile application chipsets are the first in MediaTek’s portfolio to support Android Oreo (Go edition). The news follows Qualcomm’s announcement that its low- and mid-tier chips will also support the lightened version of Android 8.1, meant for devices with 1GB of RAM or less.

Google frames Android Go as its initiative to ease the next billion new smartphone users from remote and developing regions. MediaTek powers a large proportion of lower-end smartphone models and looks to serve any of the 400 million entry-level device buyers in the coming year.

All three chipsets are quad-core units with the MT6739 and MT6737 having LTE capabilities. The MT6580 is a 3G only chipset.