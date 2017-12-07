Android

LG Signature Edition phone is a ‘refined’ V30 with 6GB RAM and exorbitant price

Contents
Advertisement

Heavy mobile multitaskers were certainly disappointed to see both the LG V30 and V30+ unveiled with “only” 4GB RAM in tow a few months back, but 300 of the chaebol’s most devoted (and wealthy) fans will soon get the chance to buy a 6 gig variant at last.

Why is the new LG Signature Edition phone coming in a measly 300 copies? Mainly because it’s made from a rare, “specially processed” and super-premium zirconium ceramic material meant to catch the eye, as well as improve the handset’s long-term resistance to scratches compared to the standard glass back model.

Also, did we mention this “simple” and “refined” 6-incher essentially targets oil tycoons and lottery winners, with a retail price of around $1,800? That’s right, the LG (V30) Signature Edition is headed for a very select group of domestic buyers at a whopping 2 million won, which exceeds the MSRP of the costliest regional iPhone X configuration by a good KRW 370,000 or so.

Under the hood, you get nothing special aside from the aforementioned 6GB RAM and beefed-up 256GB storage space, with the same QHD+ OLED FullVision display in tow here as on the regular V30, 16 and 13MP rear-facing cameras, a 5MP selfie shooter, and non-removable 3300mAh battery.

For what it’s worth, the first ever LG Signature phone does come with a 32-bit Hi-Fi Quad DAC, two complimentary pairs of B&O earphones, one wired and one wireless, as well as pre-installed Android 8.0.0 Oreo software.

The “ultra-premium” mobile device will also provide engraving services at no additional charge, allowing its 300 future owners to carve their names into the extravagant back of the Snapdragon 835 powerhouse.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
71%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
29%
Via
ZDNet
Source
LG Korea
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
Android, Korea, LG, LG Signature, LG Signature Edition, News, Signature Edition, V30, V30 Signature, V30 Signature Edition
, , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Adrian Diaconescu

Adrian has had an insatiable passion for writing since he was in school and found himself writing philosophical essays about the meaning of life and the differences between light and dark beer. Later, he realized this was pretty much his only marketable skill, so he first created a personal blog (in Romanian) and then discovered his true calling, which is writing about all things tech (in English).