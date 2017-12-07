Heavy mobile multitaskers were certainly disappointed to see both the LG V30 and V30+ unveiled with “only” 4GB RAM in tow a few months back, but 300 of the chaebol’s most devoted (and wealthy) fans will soon get the chance to buy a 6 gig variant at last.

Why is the new LG Signature Edition phone coming in a measly 300 copies? Mainly because it’s made from a rare, “specially processed” and super-premium zirconium ceramic material meant to catch the eye, as well as improve the handset’s long-term resistance to scratches compared to the standard glass back model.

Also, did we mention this “simple” and “refined” 6-incher essentially targets oil tycoons and lottery winners, with a retail price of around $1,800? That’s right, the LG (V30) Signature Edition is headed for a very select group of domestic buyers at a whopping 2 million won, which exceeds the MSRP of the costliest regional iPhone X configuration by a good KRW 370,000 or so.

Under the hood, you get nothing special aside from the aforementioned 6GB RAM and beefed-up 256GB storage space, with the same QHD+ OLED FullVision display in tow here as on the regular V30, 16 and 13MP rear-facing cameras, a 5MP selfie shooter, and non-removable 3300mAh battery.

For what it’s worth, the first ever LG Signature phone does come with a 32-bit Hi-Fi Quad DAC, two complimentary pairs of B&O earphones, one wired and one wireless, as well as pre-installed Android 8.0.0 Oreo software.

The “ultra-premium” mobile device will also provide engraving services at no additional charge, allowing its 300 future owners to carve their names into the extravagant back of the Snapdragon 835 powerhouse.