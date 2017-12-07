Whether Apple has two or three OLED 2018 iPhones in the early stages of preparation, a shift away from the X’s current reliance on high-quality Samsung displays seems crucial to the family’s smooth production next year.

It’s always wise to have more than one supplier lined up for such delicate and pivotal components, not to mention Samsung will always be focused first on its own flagship handsets.

Enter long-time Apple manufacturing partner LG, which could well decrease its focus on perpetually slumping own-brand phones while further gaining weight in the supply chain of next-gen iPhones.

Before possibly scoring exclusivity over the OLED panels of a 2019 or 2020 foldable iPhone, LG is in advanced talks with Cupertino to join the iPhone X production game as early as June 2018.

LG Display’s most recent regulatory filing included a (not so) subtle hint at an upcoming deal, appearing to suggest such an agreement hasn’t been “set in detail” yet. We can expect an official announcement on the matter in a month tops, as the specifics of the deal are likely still being discussed behind closed doors.

If everything goes well, LG could produce around 60 million OLED screens for at least one of the iPhone X’s thin-bezeled, facial-recognizing 2018 sequels, lifting some of the pressure off Samsung’s shoulders, but also eating away at the arch-rival’s revenue streams.