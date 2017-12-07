Well, that didn’t take long. Less than 24 hours after we rounded up the latest, juiciest rumors and leaked renders of the unreleased Nova 2s, Huawei decided to make its umpteenth 2:1 smartphone officially official.

This one basically squeezes between the Honor 7X and Mate 10 duo on the Android totem pole, both in terms of specifications and price points. Relatively eye-catching and premium-built, the Huawei Nova 2s finds enough space under its Full HD+ screen to accommodate a front-facing fingerprint reader.

But the bezels are certainly not chunky, and the extra-large 6-inch IPS LCD panel fits into a chassis that’s only slightly taller and wider than the body of the 5.5-inch Nova 2 plus. Aside from a trend-following 2160 x 1080 display resolution and 18:9 aspect ratio, the Nova 2s also has a quad-camera setup going for it.

There are two 20MP monochrome and 16MP RGB imaging sensors mounted on the 6-incher’s back, as well as 20 and 2MP selfie shooters. Under the hood, a slowly aging high-end Kirin 960 processor guarantees solid mid-range performance for a good couple of years down the line, while an Android 8.0 Oreo-based EMUI 8.0 OS runs the software show out the box.

Up for grabs already in China only, the Huawei Nova 2s fetches 2,699 yuan ($407) with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage, or CNY 2,999 ($453) in a 6GB RAM/64GB ROM configuration.

Both versions are available in red, black, gray, rose gold and blue, with 3340mAh battery capacity, USB Type-C, NFC, a 3.5mm headphone jack and Hi-Fi audio wrapping up a decidedly robust list of features.