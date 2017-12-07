Huawei Nova 2s starts at $407 in China with four cameras and thin screen borders
Well, that didn’t take long. Less than 24 hours after we rounded up the latest, juiciest rumors and leaked renders of the unreleased Nova 2s, Huawei decided to make its umpteenth 2:1 smartphone officially official.
This one basically squeezes between the Honor 7X and Mate 10 duo on the Android totem pole, both in terms of specifications and price points. Relatively eye-catching and premium-built, the Huawei Nova 2s finds enough space under its Full HD+ screen to accommodate a front-facing fingerprint reader.
But the bezels are certainly not chunky, and the extra-large 6-inch IPS LCD panel fits into a chassis that’s only slightly taller and wider than the body of the 5.5-inch Nova 2 plus. Aside from a trend-following 2160 x 1080 display resolution and 18:9 aspect ratio, the Nova 2s also has a quad-camera setup going for it.
There are two 20MP monochrome and 16MP RGB imaging sensors mounted on the 6-incher’s back, as well as 20 and 2MP selfie shooters. Under the hood, a slowly aging high-end Kirin 960 processor guarantees solid mid-range performance for a good couple of years down the line, while an Android 8.0 Oreo-based EMUI 8.0 OS runs the software show out the box.
Up for grabs already in China only, the Huawei Nova 2s fetches 2,699 yuan ($407) with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage, or CNY 2,999 ($453) in a 6GB RAM/64GB ROM configuration.
Both versions are available in red, black, gray, rose gold and blue, with 3340mAh battery capacity, USB Type-C, NFC, a 3.5mm headphone jack and Hi-Fi audio wrapping up a decidedly robust list of features.