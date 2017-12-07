HTC revenues down again for November 2017

The story continues to be one of winding down for HTC. As the company expects a one-time revenue boost from its talent and intellectual property deal with Google in January, virtual reality taking a greater role than ever at the company and with new phones far out on the horizon, it has to suffer through poorer revenue figures in the meantime.

As it is listed on the Taipei stock exchange, it reports revenue figures monthly. From this, we find that November revenues have dropped 26 percent year-over-year to NT$5.663 billion or US$188.6 million. In fact, it’s a surprise to see that in the first burst of the holidays, the company lost 6 percent on a month-to-month basis.

Year-to-date, it has underperformed 2016 results by 19 percent. December revenue is forecast to be stable on an annual basis, signaling that the Pixel 2, which the company manufactures, is at sales capacity, reports Digitimes.