Leaked firmware for the AT&T version of the Huawei Mate 10 Pro has been easily flashed onto Mate 10 Pro units on the Chinese market.

Pictures of EMUI 8.0 with Android 8.0 Oreo running on the BLA-A09 — seemingly Huawei’s internal designation for the device — show that it is running with 6GB of RAM and features AT&T branded elements like the myAT&T account management app, HD Voice and other such features.

FunkyHuawei.club is distributing the file and has included instructions on how to flash the firmware in a public post on its subreddit. XDA-Developers notes in a deleted article that as this file does not need an unlocked bootloader to install, it is indicative that Huawei has signed this firmware. Source links can be found below this story.

Huawei is expected to officially announce at CES 2018 that the Mate 10 Pro will come to AT&T. The phone retails for €799 or $942 in Europe.