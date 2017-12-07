‘Tis the season to celebrate the year’s top performers on Apple’s iOS App Store and iTunes after already seeing Google hand out its awards for best 2017 Android apps and games, as well as the most popular Play Music, Books, Movies and TV titles.

There’s some predictable overlap between the two tech titans’ lists of 2017 top sellers, as Game of Thrones, for instance, dominates both Apple and Google’s latest yearly TV show charts.

Interestingly enough, Moana, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and Wonder Woman were 2017’s top three films in both iTunes and the Play Store. Unsurprisingly, Super Mario Run leads Apple’s list of US best-selling mobile games after prevailing in Google’s contest for the most downloaded new Android game of the year too.

It’s also hardly shocking to see crowd pleasers and essentials like Bitmoji, Snapchat, YouTube, Facebook Messenger, Instagram, Google Maps or Netflix among the iOS App Store’s most popular 2017 apps.

But you’re unlikely to guess the names of the 2017 iPhone and iPad App of the Year award recipients without cheating. These are editorial selections, mind you, based on several criteria aside from download numbers, beating all the aforementioned brand-name products.

Congrats to mindfulness and meditation app Calm and the $9.99 Affinity Photo from Serif Labs for taking home the coveted trophies, not to mention the little-known Splitter Critters and Thekla’s The Witness for being named the 2017 iPhone and iPad Game of the Year respectively. Maybe more people should try them out now.