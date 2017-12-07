Android Wear 2.0 on Oreo brings variable notification vibrations, more language support
If Android 8.0 brought some needed iterative spruces to the smartphone experience, Android 8.1 is really rounding out the Oreo for subcategorical and contingent audiences.
Google developer advocate Hoi Lam announced in the Android Wear Developers Google+ group that Android Oreo improvements are coming to Android Wear 2.0 watches. Some of Oreo’s base improvements on phones get translated over here, too, such as notification channels and background operation power limits.
In addition, users can now set vibration strengths for notifications and the option to deactivate the touch screen while the watch is asleep in case water and finger contact randomly triggers the device to wake. New country and language support is also available for the following:
- Belgium (Dutch)
- Czech Republic (Czech)
- El Salvador (Spanish)
- Honduras (Spanish)
- Nigeria (English)
- Paraguay (Spanish)
- Portugal (Portuguese)