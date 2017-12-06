Everyone can feel Samsung’s “next big thing” approaching, but only a chosen few insiders know for sure when the Galaxy S9 and S9+ are planned to see daylight. It could happen in early January, at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, roughly a month and a half later, at Barcelona’s Mobile World Congress, anytime between the two expos, or shortly after MWC 2018.

With contradicting rumors floating around, it’s wise to not rule out any possibility, although a public CES announcement seems more and more improbable by the day. The Korea Herald’s reporters even claim Samsung officially rejected the speculation, deeming it “unlikely.”

Unfortunately, the English-language Asian newspaper wasn’t able to get much else of substance from the chaebol’s spokespeople, while sources “familiar with the matter” confirmed once again that highly anticipated under-display fingerprint scanner isn’t happening due to “unaddressed technical challenges.”

Unlike VentureBeat’s Evan Blass, The Korea Herald’s Shin Ji-hye appears to be under the impression that both the “regular” Galaxy S9 and plus-sized version will feature dual rear-facing camera arrangements.

Everything else in this report is based on pre-existing gossip and (educated) guesswork, while the folks over at GalaxyClub Netherlands claim to be in possession of some new information.

It’s not particularly exciting or eye-opening stuff, but in case you were wondering, the official list of Galaxy S9 accessories purportedly includes Clear View, LED Flip Wallet, Alcantara, Silicone, Protective Standing and Hyperknit covers.

That last one sounds unusual and quite intriguing, likely resembling Google’s line of Pixel 2 fabric cases. Sweet!