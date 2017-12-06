Second investment firm sees three 2018 iPhones with Face ID

Nomura Securities has a new note out on the next big Apple phones and those predictions line up with ones made earlier by KGI Securities.

The note, obtained by Business Insider, forecasts three iPhones to be released next year, two of them with OLED display technology and a more affordable model with an LCD screen. All of them will take the extra-wide display size of the iPhone X. One OLED model will share the iPhone X’s 5.8-inch size while the other will get a Plus-size jump to 6.5 inches — we should note that KGI’s forecast calls for the middle model to size up at 6.1 inches, not 5.8 inches.

The LCD iPhone is forecast to cost between $650 and $900, feature a single rear camera and not feature the 3D Touch interaction layer. It, along with the two advanced iPhones, will also receive the TrueDepth camera for Face ID, Animoji and other facial-mapping apps.

Nomura cites supply chain sources in saying that physical dual SIM slots could be introduced on the 6.5-inch iPhone. Pertaining to the feature itself, we don’t know whether this fits into Apple’s calculus given that we know the company has vested interests elsewhere. Though, component miniaturization, the overall space that a larger chassis can provide and developmental stagnancy on future “secret ingredients” could bring this about, at least until multiple eSIM starts getting around.

Lastly, it’s expected that the 512GB storage option will be introduced, bumping the frontier up from 256GB that came about last year.

Nomura hedges its bets by disclaiming that these specifications could change all the through to the early part of the second quarter next year.