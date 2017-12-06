Microsoft was seasonally generous to buyers of various Surface Pro models, Surface Laptop bundles, mixed reality headsets and even Windows and Android phones during the extended Black Friday promotional period, but that doesn’t mean Redmond’s discount tank has suddenly gone empty.

Quite on the contrary, as Day 1 of the hardware and software manufacturer’s traditional “12 Days of Deals” celebration brings forth a killer new Surface Pro bargain. For the next few hours only, you can purchase an Intel Core i5/128GB SSD/4GB RAM SKU of the latest 12.3-inch 2-in-1 Windows 10 detachable at $799.

That’s a whopping 200 bucks off the tablet’s list price in that particular configuration, but you’re actually looking at much heftier savings when all is said and done. $799 will also get you a black Type Cover that basically turns the Surface Pro into a full-blown (ultraportable) notebook, as well as a free sleeve of choice.

The keyboard accessory is separately worth around $130, while protective sleeves normally fetch anywhere between $50 and $75 a pop. Bottom line, you can shave as much as $405 off the combined MSRPs of the versatile computer and its two companions, but keep in mind that the deal will most likely vanish at 12 AM ET on December 7.

That’s when “select” Xbox games will be marked down by as much as 50 percent, with “select PCs and accessories” going on special sale the next day, then other “select PCs and accessories”, and so on.