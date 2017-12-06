With the Mate 10 and Mate 10 Pro as-yet unreleased in the US (officially, that is), as well as hard to come by in many other markets around the world, it may feel a little early to speculate about Huawei’s “next big thing.”

But even though the Mate 9 saw daylight near the end of last year, the P10 and P10 Plus were quickly unveiled at the 2017 Mobile World Congress in February, which makes a P11 launch during 2018’s first calendar quarter a very strong possibility.

Therefore, it might actually be late to start the guessing games, although Evan Blass manages to get the ball rolling with a big, juicy revelation. It looks like the Huawei PCE Series could adopt a “pro triple-lens Leica rear camera” setup and “pro selfie” shooter with a 24MP sensor.

That’s at least according to a number of digital advertising banners recently added to the portfolio of an artist at “one of the company’s creative agencies.” Clearly, the PCE Series is a (poor) alias for the upcoming Huawei P11 and/or P11 Plus, and the speed at which the posters in question have been deleted following this latest ev-leak hints at the material’s “importance and/or legitimacy.”

You obviously can’t erase such exciting information from the web, and high-res copies saved by Blass for posterity include “confirmation” of 40MP resolution and 5x “Hybrid Zooming Performance” for the P11’s mind-blowing primary Leica snapper.

We’re guessing 40 megapixels could be the sum total of the three-lens imaging arrangement’s capabilities, up from a 12 + 20MP dual cam solution on the back of the P10 and Mate 10. Meanwhile, the front-facing shooter could progress from 8 to a whopping 24 megapixels. Let’s not overlook the Pro Night Mode and Pro AI Camera Assist enhancements likely to come soon enough to help you “make”, not take, stunning pictures regardless of lighting conditions.