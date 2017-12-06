If you’ve already started to lose count of Huawei’s bezel-shrinking 2:1 smartphones, especially when also taking Honor releases into account, don’t worry, there are still many more to come.

Some are headed for key Western territories in the near future, others could see global daylight with game-changing camera specs and features in a couple of months, while one device in particular captures our attention today before likely going official by the end of the year.

The Huawei Nova 2s has been leaking like crazy for the past couple of weeks, largely flying under our radar until a high-res press render was tweeted by none other than Evan Blass, aka @evleaks.

All of a sudden, we’re curious what the thin-bezeled mid-ranger might bring to the table to set itself apart from the Honor 7X. Luckily, a number of tipsters have the 6-incher pegged as a jumbo-sized, significantly upgraded version of the Nova 2 and 2 Plus, with a Kirin 960 processor inside and your choice of 4 or 6GB RAM.

Huawei Nova 2s pic.twitter.com/cOWZVOoCXk — Evan Blass (@evleaks) December 6, 2017

The unreleased phone’s rumored dimensions are practically identical to the Honor 7X’s physical measurements, at 156.9 x 75.1 x 7.5mm. We don’t expect the Huawei Nova 2s to have a screen resolution or battery capacity advantage either, but the cameras are a different story.

You’re looking at dual imaging arrangements on both the handset’s back and front, with 20 + 16 and 20 + 2MP sensors respectively, which explains the reportedly higher starting price point. The China-first (only?) FHD+ phone is tipped to cost 2,899 yuan (around $440) in an “entry-level” 4GB RAM configuration, with two extra gigs of memory fetching CNY 300 more ($485 in total). Both SKUs should be able to accommodate 64GB of data internally.