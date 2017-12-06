Android

Co-founder of Vine starts tweeting about a new Vine

Contents
Advertisement

Dom Hofmann has been on Twitter for nine years now. Together with Rus Yusupov — who has since built and nearly destroyed the reputation of game show app HQ — and Colin Kroll, he co-created six-second video-sharing service Vine in 2012 and sold it to Twitter in just three months.

Yusupov regretted the sale when Twitter announced that it was shutting down the platform in January.

Hofmann has been leading other startups and companies in the meantime, but has started posting some thoughts and unused experiments on his Twitter feed. Then he announced that he would be working on a sequel to Vine.

Hofmann will fund the follow-up himself and continue leading his publicly undefined venture, Interspace, in the meantime.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Posted In
Android, BlackBerry, iOS, Other OS, Phones, Windows
Tags
News, , , Video streaming, Vine
, , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang

Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.