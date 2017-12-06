Co-founder of Vine starts tweeting about a new Vine

Dom Hofmann has been on Twitter for nine years now. Together with Rus Yusupov — who has since built and nearly destroyed the reputation of game show app HQ — and Colin Kroll, he co-created six-second video-sharing service Vine in 2012 and sold it to Twitter in just three months.

Don’t sell your company! — Rus (@rus) October 27, 2016

Yusupov regretted the sale when Twitter announced that it was shutting down the platform in January.

Hofmann has been leading other startups and companies in the meantime, but has started posting some thoughts and unused experiments on his Twitter feed. Then he announced that he would be working on a sequel to Vine.

i’m going to work on a follow-up to vine. i’ve been feeling it myself for some time and have seen a lot of tweets, dms, etc. — dom hofmann (@dhof) November 30, 2017

Hofmann will fund the follow-up himself and continue leading his publicly undefined venture, Interspace, in the meantime.