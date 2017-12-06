Android

Android Oreo with EMUI 8.0 headed to Huawei Mate 9 users

Huawei Mate 9, Mate 9 Pro and Mate 9 Porsche Design Edition owners in China are able to update their devices to get EMUI 8.0 on top of Android 8.0 Oreo from today onwards.

Android Oreo’s new feature suite includes picture-in-picture view for video apps, AutoFill improvements and better text selection parsing. Beyond that, though, it’s Huawei’s software skin that’s getting attention including complexified digital assistant commands to order a ride, show the user’s QR code for mobile payment apps and more.

Next in line to be updated are the Huawei P10 and Honor V9, though we would hope to see updates for mid-rangers like the Huawei Mate 10 Lite. The Huawei Mate 10 and Honor V10 both launched with Oreo and EMUI 8.0.

The software version to watch for is B334. Other regions may see differences in upcoming update waves.

