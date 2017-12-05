Xiaomi Mi A1 users getting a chance to beta test stock Android Oreo

Xiaomi’s first Android One phone, the Mi A1, is about to get a sorely needed update from Android 7.1.2 to Android 8.0. And with the Android One designation comes none of the features and interface of MIUI 6.0 that would be on the Chinese equivalent, the Mi 5X.

So, if you have the Mi A1, when should you expect Android Oreo? Soon. But until “soon” happens, what’s coming even sooner is the “stock Android O” beta test. Anyone who has a unit can participate by providing their IMEI number into the appropriate MIUI Forum comment box to apply to be part of the MIUI Beta Team. Users must also download the Chinese chat app QQ to send feedback and must be able to flash the ROM themselves.

All the details are available at the source link below.