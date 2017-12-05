Watch today’s Pocketnow Daily as we talk about the Samsung Galaxy S9 and its possible new color options and DeX Pad. We also talk about the iPhone X and how the Qualcomm modem on some variants performs far better than the Intel modem variants. The iPhone X continues in the spotlight with some new speculation over sales this quarter. We also talk about the OnePlus 5T in its Star Wars Limited Edition. We end today’s show with deals on the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 and Galaxy S8.

All this and more after the break.

Stories:

– Best Buy bundles unlocked Galaxy Note 8 and S8 with free gift card and wireless charger

– OnePlus 5T Star Wars Limited Edition heads to India at unspecified price

– Once again, Qualcomm modems are better than Intel modems in iPhone X

– iPhone X could help Apple break shipment and average selling price records this quarter

– Samsung Galaxy S9 speculation ramps up with DeX Pad details, color options