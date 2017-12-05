Samsung seems to agree the gift of giving is the most precious of them all, running 12 days of special (pre-) Christmas promotions stateside in addition to long-standing trade-in deals for the company’s best phones after hosting a couple of extensive Black Friday sales.

This time, there’s no freebie or discount to be had for Galaxy Note 8 buyers, which are clearly still better served at Best Buy, but the unlocked Galaxy S8 and S8+ come with quite a valuable and compelling bonus item.

Eye-catching too, as the complimentary Gear Fit2 Pro offered through Samsung.com or the Shop Samsung App with a commitment-free GS8 handset is coated in snazzy red.

Typically worth $199.99, the recently released wearable device was obviously marked down for the “cyber holidays”, immediately going back up to its list price across the vast majority of authorized retailers.

Best Buy is probably the go-to place right now to purchase the fitness band by itself, at two Benjamins with a $50 gift card included. But if you’re in the market for a robust (and stylish) new Android phone anyway, why not add the red Gear Fit2 Pro to your Galaxy S8 or S8+ order at no extra cost?

The regular-sized Infinity Display device fetches $725, while the S8 Plus sets you back $825. Your gift comes with absolutely no strings attached, requiring no rebates, coupons or heavy lifting of any sort… today only. All you have to keep in mind is the Gear Fit2 Pro may ship separately from your S8 or S8 Plus.