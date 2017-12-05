When it comes to challenging times, Qualcomm falls back on its legacy. The past decade saw the San Diego-based company running processor cores about 1GHz, the first dual-mode HSPA+ and LTE modem and, now, the brink of 5G and Gigabit LTE transmissions.

It looks like this new mobile chipset will be the first to shove us firmly into that territory of speed.

Qualcomm, with production help from Samsung, is introducing the Snapdragon 845, the next step up from today’s big chipset, the Snapdragon 835.

The company didn’t give hard numbers, but did focus on six pinpoints to target improvements from previous products:

Image Signal Processing in 360° and Ultra HD

Virtual and augmented reality immersion

Artificial Intelligence

Security, especially for mobile payments

Gigabit LTE

Longer battery life

On-stage, Xiaomi chairman Lei Jun announced that its next major flagship will feature the Snapdragon 845, though no timeline was given for release.