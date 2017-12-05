While every market research firm, financial analyst, bank, industry pundit and their mother are all expecting strong iPhone X demand and stable production to more than compensate for the 8’s average numbers, Kantar Worldpanel ComTech is today out with a different perspective on the state of the mobile industry.

Of course, this latest report focuses entirely on global sales data from the three months ending October 2017. The iPhone X only started shipping on November 3, so naturally, quarterly iOS share was down across the board compared to the August – October 2016 timeframe.

What Apple may have not been prepared for is a drastic hit of 7.6 percentage points in the US, 6.9 in Japan, and a whopping 8.5 percent in Great Britain. A 4.4 percent hike in Spain, from a microscopic previous share of 7.9 percent, and small French and Italian dips helped Cupertino keep the EU5 region’s overall plunge at a not-so-terrible 2.1 percent level.

Meanwhile, iOS devices were surprisingly on the rise in China, as well as pretty much locked in Australia, at around 17 and 39 percent respectively.

Needless to say Android ruled the platform charts worldwide, sitting at between 55 percent in Japan and a staggering 87.7 percent in Spain. Google-powered phones grew more than 8 percentage points year-on-year in the US, 10.4 in the UK, and only 2.5 in Germany, losing half a point in China.

The Chinese market, by the way, is “maturing”, according to Kantar’s research, as the top five vendors continue to consolidate their positions, and Samsung remains irrelevant, just like tier 2 local brands including Meizu, ZTE or Lenovo.

Back to Apple’s post-iPhone X release outlook, we should note that Kantar avoids making shipment predictions, merely pointing to the handset’s average selling price as a compensating factor for a likely dip in sales of older models.