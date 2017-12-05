Stock up on these 83% off iPhone charging cables while supplies last

Are you constantly losing your iPhone charging cables? Don’t worry because you are one of many. The 10-Ft MFi-Certified Lightning Cable (3-Pack) is the perfect solution to solving your iPhone charging needs for a long time.

This pack of 3 iPhone charging cables is even better than the standard Apple-issued chargers because they are 10 feet long! That means you can plug your charger into an outlet on one side of the room and charge your phone on the other side. These cables are extremely flexible and proven to stand the test of time.

Get your 3-pack of 10-Ft MFi-Certified Lightning Cables today for just $16.99. That’s a whooping 83% off the original price of $99.99.