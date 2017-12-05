Android

Galaxy A5, A7 may get reformatted to Galaxy A8, A8+ (2018)

Designation for Samsung’s near-top-end Galaxy A devices could move from a series of odd numbers to match the flagship Galaxy S-series’ notation.

Documents from the Bluetooth Special Interest Group indicate that Samsung has submitted what we’ve been calling the Galaxy A5 (2018), internally codenamed the SM-A530, will go to market as the Galaxy A8, to match the Galaxy S8.

While there aren’t documents saying so, there’s a hunch that the more advanced Galaxy A7 model will move to the Galaxy A8+ (2018) name. Both devices have been tracked with Infinity Displays, respectable specifications and a mention on Samsung Korea’s site, though the phones are not official just yet.

Interesting, there were even-numbered Galaxy A models in 2016 such as the Galaxy A8 (2016), but that naming scheme might have little to do with what Samsung’s marketing plan might be this year.

Via
SamMobile
Source
Bluetooth
