Android

December Android security bulletin will be the first to truly patch KRACK

The Android Security Bulletin for December is out with its December 1 level patches and will be further updated tomorrow with the December 5 level.

Android device manufacturers that have yet to issue their own patch for the Wi-Fi security vulnerability known as KRACK may want to take advantage of the latest Android security bulletin — you see, the handy thing about getting the update to a live roster of code fixes is that the prior code fixes are still included. The real shame was that the patch was featured on a rare November 6 level bulletin that was above even the secondary November 5 level. Most, include Google for its Pixels, didn’t even deign to go above the standard November 1 level.

The good thing about this month around is that Google’s Pixel and Nexus devices will be getting the December 5 level patches. The bad news is that we don’t have any functional updates listed here — they were introduced with the Pixel/Nexus-specific Bulletin last month, but apparently, we either have no major functional updates or they may be noted in an update later today.

