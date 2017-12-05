iOS

Apple Pay Cash service now activated for most users

Contents
Advertisement

The Apple Pay Cash peer-to-peer payment service that was soft-launched in beta testing of iOS 11.2 has finally come around to the public, at least in the United States.

All that users have to do to get started is check their Apple Pay app or engage in a transaction by mentioning a cash amount on iMessage or with Siri. Users will have to agree to terms of use and link a funding source for an Apple Pay Cash balance card that will be used as the conduit for peer-derived funds. It can also be used to pay for goods where merchants can accept Apple Pay.

Transactions are limited to $3,000 each and while transfers between Apple Pay Cash clients are free, credit card transfers require a usual nominal fee.

The iOS 11.2 upgrade also carried several other needed tweaks to prevent crashes and autocorrect bugs.

 

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
100%
Via
9to5Mac
Posted In
iOS, Phones
Tags
Apple, apple pay, Apple Pay Cash, iOS, iOS 11, iOS 11.2, mobile payments, News
, , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang

Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.