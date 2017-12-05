Apple Pay Cash service now activated for most users

The Apple Pay Cash peer-to-peer payment service that was soft-launched in beta testing of iOS 11.2 has finally come around to the public, at least in the United States.

All that users have to do to get started is check their Apple Pay app or engage in a transaction by mentioning a cash amount on iMessage or with Siri. Users will have to agree to terms of use and link a funding source for an Apple Pay Cash balance card that will be used as the conduit for peer-derived funds. It can also be used to pay for goods where merchants can accept Apple Pay.

Transactions are limited to $3,000 each and while transfers between Apple Pay Cash clients are free, credit card transfers require a usual nominal fee.

The iOS 11.2 upgrade also carried several other needed tweaks to prevent crashes and autocorrect bugs.