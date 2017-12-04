Wileyfox Pro with Windows 10 pushed back two weeks
The first new Windows 10 Mobile phone in the past year was supposed to ship today, but it has now been inexplicably delayed by two weeks.
The Wileyfox Pro was first teased in September and was eventually made official last month. It had entry-level specifications and, yet, it priced at a somewhat ludicrous £189.99. It was supposed to ship on December 4.
And yet, the ship date has now been pushed back to December 18 on Amazon.co.uk — ever so closer to Christmas. No reason was given for the delay, though Windows Central points out that the last big Windows 10 Mobile release, the Alcatel IDOL 4 Pro, was also pushed back by two weeks.
