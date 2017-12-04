Android

Samsung Galaxy S9 possible camera, Face ID restrictions & more – Pocketnow Daily

Watch today’s Pocketnow Daily as we talk about the Samsung W2018 camera technology, and the possibility of it becoming part of the Galaxy S9. Then we talk about Touch ID and how Apple doesn’t really plan to extend the functionality to other users. Microsoft follows as we hear that the Edge browser leaves beta. We also talk about the non-existent Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Microsoft Edition. We end today’s show talking about the Verizon Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL given the deals that just received.

Stories:
$300 off the Verizon Pixel 2, plus half off a Google Home
Samsung: Microsoft is just selling normal Galaxy Note 8, S8 units
Microsoft Edge browser exits beta, widely launches for iOS and Android devices
Multi-user Face ID isn’t on the the table right now, says Federighi
Samsung W2018 flip phone has a camera that’s not like any other in mobile tech

