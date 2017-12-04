AirPods are finally shipping in just days, not weeks. That may be helping sales pick up just a bit, though we may be waiting a while to see if consumers are really taking to Apple’s premier pair of wireless earbuds.

Ming-chi Kuo, who analyzes Apple for KGI Securities, is now calling the accessory “Apple’s most important” as it forecasts shipments to double to between 26 million and 28 million units for next year — which begs the question if there were 13 to 14 million sold this year.

The AirPods are one of the leading generators of what Apple calls “Other” revenue, which does not get detailed by the company in revenue reporting.

Kuo says in the note, obtained by 9to5Mac, that Apple has only recently commissioned a second assembler, Luxshare, to support Inventec in producing the earbuds.

Luxshare may also assist Inventec in producing the HomePod, the Siri-powered smart speaker that was supposed to launch this month but has been delayed until early in 2018.