Android

Freedom 251 deliveries stalled because of fraud

Contents
Advertisement

Mohit Goel says that he will still distribute the $4 Android phones that thousands have been waiting for. And it’s been a long time waiting.

Goel is managing director of Ringing Bells, the firm that launched the Freedom 251 phone in India for the price of Rs. 251. Hundreds of thousands of pre-orders were lodged and ensuing controversy slammed into it — the industry said it was too cheap to be made in India at that price and the deliveries that were supposed to happen… didn’t. Not quickly, at least.

The executive had been arrested and imprisoned for 6 months this year after being confronted by distributors on the lack of units that were being distributed. But he’s now confronting the manufacturer partners that he says were supposed to bring the goods.

Vikas Sharma and Jeetu of Delhi-based Vie Technology were arrested on fraud allegations. Goel accuses the two of making off with Rs. 3.27 crore or nearly $470,000 without providing product.

“[…] they are the real reason behind not delivery of smartphones to the registered customers,” Goel told the Times of India.

No specific timeline has been given on how customers will be satisfied.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
33%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
67%
Source
Times of India
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
fraud, Freedom 251, India, News, Ringing Bells
, , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang

Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.