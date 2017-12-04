Freedom 251 deliveries stalled because of fraud

Mohit Goel says that he will still distribute the $4 Android phones that thousands have been waiting for. And it’s been a long time waiting.

Goel is managing director of Ringing Bells, the firm that launched the Freedom 251 phone in India for the price of Rs. 251. Hundreds of thousands of pre-orders were lodged and ensuing controversy slammed into it — the industry said it was too cheap to be made in India at that price and the deliveries that were supposed to happen… didn’t. Not quickly, at least.

The executive had been arrested and imprisoned for 6 months this year after being confronted by distributors on the lack of units that were being distributed. But he’s now confronting the manufacturer partners that he says were supposed to bring the goods.

Vikas Sharma and Jeetu of Delhi-based Vie Technology were arrested on fraud allegations. Goel accuses the two of making off with Rs. 3.27 crore or nearly $470,000 without providing product.

“[…] they are the real reason behind not delivery of smartphones to the registered customers,” Goel told the Times of India.

No specific timeline has been given on how customers will be satisfied.