Dual-screen ZTE Axon M goes $200 off list to $525 with AT&T installment plans

Are you intrigued by ZTE’s AT&T-exclusive dual-screen smartphone proposition but find the Axon M horrendously overpriced, what with a Snapdragon 821 processor under the hood, a single 20MP camera and relatively modest display resolution?

If AT&T’s complimentary $100 Visa Reward Card is still not enough to sweeten the unusual handset’s $725 deal, maybe Best Buy can pique the interest of bargain hunters looking for an original Christmas gift with a straight-up $200 discount.

Unfortunately, you can’t just pay $525 and get it over with, as BB requires you cough up a little something every month for at least two years. But that’s significantly less than usual, namely $17.49 instead of $24.17 for 30 months with standard AT&T Next installment plans, or $21.87 (down from $30.21) for 24 months with Next Every Year.

All in all, you’ll be on the hook for the aforementioned 525 bucks or so instead of $725, which doesn’t exactly qualify as a bargain, although we’re slowly and surely getting there.

In spite of an archaic SoC, the Axon M’s spec sheet is certainly not terrible, including among others 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage, microSD expansion capabilities, Android 7.1.2 Nougat software, dual speakers and Dolby Atmos audio technology.

The highlight obviously remains the hinged dual-screen setup, opening a “world of simultaneous messaging, gaming and streaming entertainment” with a total size of 6.75 inches in tablet mode.

