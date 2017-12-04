You can take $200 off the price of either 2017 model Surface Pro with the Intel Core i5 inside right now. The version with 4GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD is $799 while the one with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage is $1,099.

Or, you could effectively save $199 if you opt for any of the three Surface Pro devices with an Intel Core i7 inside, starting at $1,599. That value comes in the form of a free Cortana-powered smart speaker, the Harman Kardon Invoke. Above and beyond that, customers also get 6 months of unlimited Skype calling from the United States to domestic mobile and land phone lines.

Both of these run through December 24. The discounts do not apply to LTE models.