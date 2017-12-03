iOS 11.2 rushed out to fix December 2 bug
Over a year ago, back when new devices with iOS began running in 64-bit, we were all laughing about an iPhone bug that happened when one set the time back to anytime before June of 1970. January 1 is the zero-point of all computer-based time measurement since the Unix days, otherwise known as the Unix epoch.
It’s been speculated that some internal system checks produced an integer underflow that resulted in the phone thinking that a task that ended in 1970 started in the year 292,277,026,596. That resulted in a crash.
Nothing has been explained of the latest bug that was found on iOS 11.1.1 wherein SpringBoard, the background application controlling the home screen, would start crashing on or after December 2, 2017, when a third-party app delivered a local notification — meaning that it was pushed from within the device and not from a server online.
The company has since rushed the iOS 11.2 update out for users to utilize. For those who aren’t able to immediately update, it suggests that iPhone, iPad and iPod touch owners go into the Notifications subhead of the Settings application, then toggle off the “Allow Notifications” item for every single App Store app they own before upgrading to the new OS version. Only when 600MB update is installed should users turn back on notifications.
Several features are included the update, including a fix to another autocorrect bug that turned the word “it” to “I.T,” an increase in maximum wattage for wireless charging on the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X and better video camera stabilization. While Apple Pay Cash was enabled to an extent on the iOS 11.2 beta, iMore reports that since the update came out earlier than expected, the service won’t go live until sometime early this week.