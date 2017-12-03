HTC VIVE X fund dips into brain-controlled interfaces, emotional scanning

HTC is pinning its future on its Vive virtual reality platform and has the money to move and prove it. The $100 million Vive X accelerator fund, set up last year, is going into its third round of ventures and two of them have very much to do with the human mind.

San Francisco-based Neurable is one of the 26 companies given money in this round. Its goal is to develop a “brain-computer interface for VR control” through non-invasive scanning methods. BCIs, as they are called, have found some success in enabling those with neural disorders to communicate. A fully immersive VR experience could spark some interesting reactions and make a BCI more or less volatile to a certain intended effect. The company already has a test rig for the Vive headset that it’s working on.

Beyond raw neural output, perception in a virtual environment is crucial. Configreality out of Shenzhen is working on algorithms to extend perceived distance traveled while maximizing the need for physical distance.

Finally, Looxid Labs from Taipei is working on an emotional analytics platform that will evaluate eye and brain activity that can affect output in programs from games to research. One of its current projects is tracking the progress of participants who are using virtual reality experiences to conquer phobias.

More details on all the companies that were awarded money, including two firms from newly eligible locale Tel Aviv, can be found at the source link below.