Many Moto X Pure Edition units finally get Android Nougat
Motorola first announced in late September that the Android Nougat software update was being distributed to the Moto X Pure Edition of 2015. And yet, up to now, many owners have yet to receive the darn OTA.
Cut to days ago and we’re just seeing the Android 7.0 update getting around. Reports from Pure Edition owners on AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon say that their software version is now up to 25.11.23. Sprint users apparently got this update earlier on with a tick up to 25.11.22.
The September 1 patch level that was once considered on-time is now rather dated as we head into the month of December. And to think that the first soak test happened in late March. Not much style for a phone that’s also known as the Moto X Style.
