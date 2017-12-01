For some inexplicable reason every year, Samsung likes to create an oddly high-brow flip phone running Android with some of the latest high-caliber processors and cameras and such and release that into China. Well, two of them. They can run for thousands of dollars each.

This year, the Samsung W2018 has something almost all smartphones don’t have: a 12-megapixel camera with adjustable aperture starting from an extremely sharp f/1.5 with the ability to step to f/2.4 as needed. The camera also features Dual Pixel autofocus and OIS. A selfie camera with f/1.9 aperture delivers 5-megapixel images.

The zinc alloy hinge that slaps the device together holds together two 4.2-inch Full HD AMOLED displays, a T9 keyboard and a lot more. Other specs include a 2,300mAh battery, Snapdragon 835 chipset, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage and a microSD card slot. It’s the first flip phone to feature Samsung’s new digital assistant Bixby, available with just the press of a button.

There’s also a Collector’s Edition being talked about with zirconium getting tossed onto the design and laser engraving along with a unique serial number printed onto the device. Storage also quadruples to 256GB. A whole bunch of other services for the device as well as some sort of transportation package is included with this version of the W2018.

Price has not been revealed, but guesses have ranged between $1,500 for the regular version and up to $4,000 for the Collector’s Edition.