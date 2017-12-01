Android

Samsung: Microsoft is just selling normal Galaxy Note 8, S8 units

Apparently, for all the guff and gusto that Microsoft is talking about when it’s selling Samsung’s Galaxy S8, S8+ and Note 8 phones — they’re Android phones, not Windows 10 Mobile units — what you’re actually getting is no “Microsoft Edition” product.

The company decided to contact Windows Central to “correct” them on using the term “Microsoft Edition” when referring to the smartphones that are being sold by the Microsoft Store.

Samsung Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+, and Galaxy Note8 devices are available in the Microsoft online and retail stores with a unique Microsoft experience which ensures their customers, particularly small-to-midsize business owners and entrepreneurs, a best-in-class productivity experience. There is not a ‘Microsoft Edition’ brand of any Samsung Galaxy products.

The “experience” contains a bunch of basic Microsoft apps — Skype, Outlook, Office and the sort — coming pre-loaded on the devices. But while there was some implication, there was never any sense that a moribund Windows 10 Mobile operating system would be installed on a Galaxy device.

Full disclosure: Samsung has not contacted Pocketnow on our usage of the term “Microsoft Edition” for its phones. It did let us know, though, that it was Samsung earbuds with tuning from AKG that came bundled with the S8.

