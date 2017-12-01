Android

Will Samsung have the balls to make a graphene battery? | #PNWeekly 281 (LIVE at 3p ET)

Contents
Advertisement

Graphene has been around since the 50’s. Researchers are still trying to find the ultimate formula to get this power-prone material into batteries. Has Samsung found the way to do that? We talk about it.

Plus, iPhone X sales are looking pretty decent, but does Apple’s master plan for the holiday quarter still stand? And our first taste of 5G will be coming from Verizon, but only if you’re in Sacramento and a couple of other places. All the mobile tech news fit to podcast on this episode of the Pocketnow Weekly!

Watch the video recorded from 3:00pm Eastern on December 1st, or check out the high-quality audio version right here. You can shoot your listener emails to [email protected] for a shot at getting your question read aloud on the air the following week!

Pocketnow Weekly 281

RSS Feed

iTunes Link

XBox Music Link

Direct Download

Recording Date

December 1, 2017

Hosts

Juan Carlos Bagnell

Jules Wang

 

News

 

 

See you soon!

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
33%
Had It
33%
Hated It
33%
Posted In
Android, iOS, Phones, Tablets, Wearables, Windows
Tags
5G, Andy Rubin, Apple, battery, Black Friday, Design, Essential Products, graphene, iPhone 7, iPhone X, Jony Ive, lawsuits, Lenovo, LG, Moto X Pure Edition, Moto X Style, Motorola, Pocketnow Weekly, Pocketnowweekly, Podcast, qualcomm, Samsung, Snapchat, , Verizon
, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang

Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.