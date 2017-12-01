Will Samsung have the balls to make a graphene battery? | #PNWeekly 281 (LIVE at 3p ET)
Graphene has been around since the 50’s. Researchers are still trying to find the ultimate formula to get this power-prone material into batteries. Has Samsung found the way to do that? We talk about it.
Plus, iPhone X sales are looking pretty decent, but does Apple’s master plan for the holiday quarter still stand? And our first taste of 5G will be coming from Verizon, but only if you’re in Sacramento and a couple of other places. All the mobile tech news fit to podcast on this episode of the Pocketnow Weekly!
Watch the video recorded from 3:00pm Eastern on December 1st, or check out the high-quality audio version right here. You can shoot your listener emails to [email protected] for a shot at getting your question read aloud on the air the following week!
Pocketnow Weekly 281
Direct Download
Recording Date
December 1, 2017
Hosts
News
- LG Mobile: Will a new leader help it make money?
- Andy Rubin: Inappropriate relations sink ships
- Apple v. Qualcomm: controlling power over power controllers
- iPhone X: 6 million sales in three days isn’t bad…
- Verizon 5G: Not for phones, just for homes
- Snapchat: New look, new attitude, new algorithms
- Moto X Pure Edition: Android Nougat is still an issue
- Graphene: Will it finally get into our batteries, Samsung?
- Jony Ive: He’s not liking that iPhone 7 he made that much now…
•
See you soon!