After completely giving up on its always unlikely dream of breaking the Android-iOS duopoly on the global smartphone market, Microsoft remains primarily focused on developing useful apps and services for the two unbeatable mobile platforms. Also, mixed reality hardware and software. And Surface products. And consolidating its domination over the PC industry.

But as far as Android and iOS apps go, today’s release is a big one. It’s been long overdue, and it may take a while for Microsoft Edge to gain some semblance of smartphone relevance.

After all, the web browser launched on Windows computers as a much-hyped Internet Explorer replacement way back in July 2015, and it still sits at a microscopic 2.22 percent market share worldwide, according to the latest StatCounter numbers.

Following around eight weeks of public beta tests, during which time “hundreds of thousands” of people apparently provided Redmond with valuable feedback, Edge has been properly rolled out yesterday to Android users running platform version 4.4 and up and those on iOS 10 or higher.

The mobile browser is available as a free iOS App Store and Google Play download, offering “one continuous browsing experience from your mobile device to your Windows 10 PC.”

It’s easy to move content between your phone and desktop with Microsoft Edge, as passwords, favorites and other online information syncs in the background so “your browser is always personalized to you.”

Aside from “Roaming Passwords” and “Continue on PC” functionality however, it’s difficult to see why anyone would ever use this over Chrome or Safari. But there’s always room to grow, and you can never have too many options.