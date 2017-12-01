Watch today’s Pocketnow Daily as we talk about the fact that Apple is closing in on having enough stock for the iPhone X. We also talk about the Essential Phone, and how its camera app has now gained its own portrait mode. We also hear that there is a new 9.7-inch iPad in the works, that could launch on Q2/2018. We also talk about how Jony Ive recently called his own iPhone 7 Plus design as disconnected when compared to his new iPhone X. We end today’s show talking about the deals you can find in Spotify Premium, now 12 months for the price of 10.

All this and more after the break.

Stories:

– 12 months of Spotify Premium streaming is now available for the price of 10

– Essential Phone gains Portrait Mode with latest camera update, second-gen device confirmed

– Next-gen 9.7-inch iPad could hit stores in Q2 2018 with $259 starting price

– Designed obsolescence: Jony Ive calls iPhone 7 Plus “disconnected”

– Various Apple Stores now promise iPhone X deliveries in no more than a week