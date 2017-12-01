Android

iPhone X deliveries shorten, Essential Phone portrait mode & more – Pocketnow Daily

Contents
Advertisement

Watch today’s Pocketnow Daily as we talk about the fact that Apple is closing in on having enough stock for the iPhone X. We also talk about the Essential Phone, and how its camera app has now gained its own portrait mode. We also hear that there is a new 9.7-inch iPad in the works, that could launch on Q2/2018. We also talk about how Jony Ive recently called his own iPhone 7 Plus design as disconnected when compared to his new iPhone X. We end today’s show talking about the deals you can find in Spotify Premium, now 12 months for the price of 10.

All this and more after the break.

Stories:
12 months of Spotify Premium streaming is now available for the price of 10
Essential Phone gains Portrait Mode with latest camera update, second-gen device confirmed
Next-gen 9.7-inch iPad could hit stores in Q2 2018 with $259 starting price
Designed obsolescence: Jony Ive calls iPhone 7 Plus “disconnected”
Various Apple Stores now promise iPhone X deliveries in no more than a week

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
50%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
50%
Posted In
Android, BlackBerry, iOS, Phones, Tablets, Wearables, Windows
Tags
Pocketnow Daily, Video
,
About The Author
Jaime Rivera

Jaime has been a fan of technology since he got his first computer when he was 12, and has followed the evolution of mobile technology from the PDA to everything we see today. As our Multimedia Manger, he’s been in-charge of growing our YouTube hobby into one of the biggest video channels in the industry. When he’s not building one of our videos, or filming our Pocketnow Daily, he can be found in his second biggest passion, which is running and fitness. Read more about Jaime Rivera!