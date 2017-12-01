Huawei Mate 10 Pro vs Galaxy Note 8: Battle of the Beasts

These are two large phones that will take plenty of cash to get and plenty of acclimation. But if you’d like to get split between the Huawei Mate 10 Pro and the Galaxy Note 8, there are some things you would want to consider each phone’s prowess: one runs cleaner for longer while the other just does more.

The Mate 10 Pro is the more obscure option, but it’s no pushover when it comes to bringing the speeds and keeps them, thanks in some part to the machine learning that it does over time. Its cameras have the Leica brand on them and, while not exactly the instant hit, are great in the right hands.

The Note 8 is more readily available to consumers worldwide and has many more features to drive creative outlets from GIF making to instant translation and more. It has a great implementation of a secondary zoom camera and is more conservative on its power usage.

Lots of give and take and Juan Carlos Bagnell is ready to give it and take it.